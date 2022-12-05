Switzerland Considering Banning EVs During Winter Amid Energy Shortage

  • Home
Switzerland could ban the use of non-essential electric vehicles over the winter, as it forecasts an electricity shortage.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
05-Dec-22 05:49 AM IST
Switzerland is considering applying restrictions to plying of electric vehicles for non-essential purposes in Winter, as it forecasts an electricity shortage. Switzerland generates most of its electricity through hydroelectric and other renewable power plants. Using these, Switzerland exports its excess electricity in the Summers, while it relies on importing electricity generated from fossil fuels during winters. With the imports getting tricky due to the shortage of fossil fuels caused by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Switzerland is forecasting an electricity shortage this winter.

The Switzerland government has drafted a few policies to counter the expected electricity shortage, and this include a reduction in heating of the buildings, banning concerts, sports, and other events, and even banning the use of electric vehicles for non-essential services. The proposed restrictions are staggered in four stages, and depending on the severity of the shortage, restrictions will be imposed. The restrictions on EVs only kicks in at stage 3.

