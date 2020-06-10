New Cars and Bikes in India

Sym Motors Announces MaxSym TL Maxi Scooter

The SymMax TL sports a 456 cc parallel-twin engine, the largest engine from the Taiwanese brand, with reverse balance shafts, and four valves per cylinder.

The SymMax TL maxi scooter is powered by a 456 cc parallel-twin engine

Highlights

  • 456 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 41 bhp power, 43 Nm of torque
  • The SymMax TL is one of the biggest two-wheelers offered by Sym
  • Sym is a Taiwanese two-wheeler brand with presence all over SE Asia

Taiwanese two-wheeler brand Sym has introduced the company's latest two-wheeler, the SymMax TL maxi-scooter. From the looks of it, the SymMax seems well-built and with all the qualities of a true-blue maxi-scooter. The design is sporty and attractive, there's lots of weather protection with a tall windscreen and wide front fairing, and it will probably come with a lot of underseat storage as well. It's powered by a 456 cc, parallel twin cylinder engine which makes 41 bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

5t3q9cqg

The SymMax TL sports a TFT/LCD instrument console loaded with information

According to reports, the SymMax's engine is one of the most advanced in the current Sym line-up, and sports reverse balance shafts and four valves per cylinder and dual overhead cams. Suspension duties are handled by upside down forks, a linkage mounted rear shock and four piston radially mounted brake calipers on the front wheel. The instrument console is a big TFT/LCD dash, providing a range of information, including a clock, and engine temperature, in addition to the standard speed, rpm and fuel gauge.

Also Read: Sym Trazer 200 Adventure Bike Unveiled

Maxi-scooters may be quite the craze in European markets, but a true-blue maxi-scooter is yet to be launched in India, with decent performance and two-up comfort, which can double up as a daily ride, and also do the occasional highway trip comfortably. In India, the closest to a maxi-scooter will be the new Aprilia SXR 160, which is expected to be launched in the next couple of months.

Taiwan's Sym brand has motorcycles and scooters manufactured by Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd, which was founded in Taipei in 1954, and is also the strategic partner of Hyundai. Sanyang has three major production bases in Taiwan, China and Vietnam, and sells a wide range of scooters and motorcycles in South East Asia.

