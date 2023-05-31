Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition Unveiled

The Little Car Company (TLCC) has recently unveiled the Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition, a full-scale reproduction of the iconic Tamiya Wild One R/C car from the 1980s. Originally planned for sale in 2022, the project faced delays due to industry-wide supply issues but used the additional time to incorporate feedback from deposit holders, resulting in upgrades for improved performance and usability.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Tamiya Wild One R/C car was released in 1985 and gained popularity as one of Tamiya's most iconic models. TLCC, known for manufacturing limited-edition electric scaled cars in collaboration with car brands like Bugatti, Aston Martin, and Ferrari, developed the Wild One Max under a license from Tamiya.

The Wild One Max now offers seating for two, a modification highly requested by customers. This update has widened the body by 0.1 meters to 1.9 meters and increased the length by the same amount to 3.6 meters. The vehicle's weight has doubled to 500 kg due to a revised power supply system. It features eight removable battery packs with a total capacity of 14.4 kWh, providing a significantly improved range compared to the originally planned 2 kWh battery pack. The batteries power a rear electric motor with undisclosed outputs, propelling the vehicle to a top speed of 96 km/h, doubling the initial claim of 48 km/h.

The Wild One Max boasts exposed suspension components with Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs. It features double wishbones at the front instead of a trailing arm design. With a ground clearance of 270 mm, an approach angle of 34.1 degrees, a break-over angle of 28.4 degrees, and a departure angle of 50.8 degrees, the vehicle offers robust off-road capabilities.

Equipped with 14-inch wheels, chunky off-road tires, and Brembo disc brakes, the Wild One Max Launch Edition combines style and performance. Inside, you'll find Cobra bucket seats with four-point harnesses, a five-inch IP-rated digital screen, and marine specification switches.

In response to customer demand, TLCC has developed a road-legal option for the Wild One Max. The Launch Edition will come with a road-legal pack compliant with L7e quadricycle regulations in the United Kingdom and the European Union. Approximately 95% of existing deposit holders expressed interest in a street-legal version.