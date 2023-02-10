Tata Motors Announces Updated Prices For The Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced the updated prices for the Tiago EV. The company previously offered the vehicle at a lower introductory price of Rs. 8.49 Lakhs for the first 20,000 customers. The car now comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.69 Lakhs. The prices of all the variants of the car have been upped by Rs. 20,000. The company states that they were very careful in keeping the price hike to a minimum in order to retain the car’s affordability factor.

“It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at Rs. 8.69 Lakh, a nominal Rs. 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs,” said, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

The car features 2 battery pack options, the 24 kWh battery makes 73 bhp, 114 Nm of torque and range of 315 km while the smaller 19.2 kWh battery that produces 61 bhp, 110 Nm of torque and a range of 257 km. The also gets several features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto along with start stop button, height adjustable driver seat, cooled glovebox and cruise control.