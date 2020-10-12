New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Model 3 Facelift In The Works: Report

This update comes at a time when Tesla founder has said that the company is also developing a cheaper $25,000 hatchback.

Tesla Model 3 reportedly is a getting a mid-life refresh expand View Photos
Tesla Model 3 reportedly is a getting a mid-life refresh

As per Electrek, Tesla is working on developing a new version of the Model 3. Electrek exclusively reports that the new Model 3 is about to go into delivery and features chrome to the exterior and also a powered trunk gate which has been inspired from the Model Y. 

The interior of the car features new upholstery with darker material. The central console is also different - with a new matte finish. The central console is now made out of two pieces which means Tesla has simplified the design. This is where the phone can also be charged. 

The Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla currently 

The phone charger section looks like it doesn't flip up and down like the current one - and is wrapped in faux leather in a suede-like material. The windows also seemingly have been changed with double pane glass which could provide better noise isolation. 

This new model is reportedly being made in the Fremont assembly plant. 

This update comes at a time when Tesla founder has said that the company is also developing a cheaper $25,000 hatchback which will probably be designed and manufactured in its China gigafactory. As of now, the Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla. 

