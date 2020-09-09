New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report

The report is critical of Tesla as it believes the company is being negligent with its software releases which can put peoples lives at risk.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The report claims that Tesla's technology needs driver attention
  • Tesla's self driving technology is said to be unreliable
  • Tesla is working on a huge update for its Autopilot technology
Tech News

Consumer Report's case study has bashed Tesla's full self-driving capability. The report Is critical of Tesla autopilot technology which it claims to be unreliable and not worthy of the $8000 price. it further goes and says that it is not fully safe for drivers or pedestrians. Tesla claims every new vehicle that comes out of its factories includes all the hardware necessary to make its cars capable of fully autonomous with over the air software updates. This it claims will  eventually make the cars capable of driving themselves. 

tesla autopilot accident

Autopilot technology has been notorious for crashes 

Consumer Reports ran its testing on the very latest software and hardware available: version 2020.24.6.4 on Hardware 3. As of right now, it says the tests show that Tesla drivers need to pay “significant driver attention” to ensure that the self-driving package does not cause safety issues.

“Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” Tesla says on its Autopilot support site. 

“While these features are designed to become more capable over time, the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous,” the company. 

For now the Full Self-Driving capability, will include features that can assist the divers with parking, changing lanes on the highway and even coming to a complete stop at red light or traffic signs. The report questions its accountability. 

The report is critical of Tesla as it believes the company is being negligent with its software releases which can put people's lives at risk. “Tesla has repeatedly rolled out crude beta features, some of which can put people's safety at risk and shouldn't be used anywhere but on a private test track or proving ground,” says William Wallace, manager of safety policy for Consumer Reports.

tesla autopilot

Tesla Autopilot claims to have autonomous capabilities without LiDAR's

The result, Consumer Reports says, is that “full self-driving” is a misnomer. And, more than that, it's potentially a waste of money.

“Several of the features don't provide much in the way of real benefits to customers, despite the extremely high purchase price,” says Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports.

0 Comments

Tesla which became the most valued automotive company in the world earlier this year has been pushing its autopilot technology for a while. Its founder Elon Musk has claimed recently that using the Dojo supercomputer Tesla's autopilot technology will achieve a massive breakthrough. Despite this happening there have been numerous instances related to a Tesla being on autopilot with the driver not being attentive and causing an accident. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report Tesla’s $8,000 Full Self Driving Tech Gets Bashed By Consumer Report
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
Ducati India Teases Updated Scrambler Ducati India Teases Updated Scrambler
Uber Promises 100% Electric Vehicles By 2040, Commits $800 Million To Help Drivers Switch Uber Promises 100% Electric Vehicles By 2040, Commits $800 Million To Help Drivers Switch
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
New Volkswagen Compact Crossover Teased; US Unveil In October New Volkswagen Compact Crossover Teased; US Unveil In October
Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November
Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission
GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3 GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3
Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different? Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different?
2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US
2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities