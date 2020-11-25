New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla’s First Battery Cell Factory Could Match The Electricity Capacity Of The World

Tesla has designed a production system called Roadrunner in-house and it is currently using the production line to improve on its machinery

The gigfafactory in Germany will house the facility which has a dedicated battery factory
The gigfafactory in Germany will house the facility which has a dedicated battery factory

  • 250 GWh is close to the capacity of the entire world
  • Tesla has designed a system called Roadrunner for this
  • The first full facility will be in Germany
It is no secret that Tesla is making its fully dedicated battery cell factory in Germany. It is located at the Gigafactory in Berlin, but what's interesting is the amount of capacity it will deliver. According to some comments from Elon Musk, who is now the newly minted second richest man in the world — this factory will produce around 250 GWh which is around about the full capacity of the entire world. That's a mind-boggling figure, even though it is a little less.  


"I think it will possibly be the largest battery cell plant in the world. I think it will be the largest. It will be capable of over 100 GWh per year and possibly over time, it will be going over 200 to 250 GWh. I'm pretty confident that at that point, it will be the largest battery cell plant in the world,” said Elon Musk in a YouTube video. 

At its recently concluded Battery Day event from September, Tesla announced its new tablets battery cells dubbed the Tesla 4680 batteries, which is a first for the company. At its Fremont production facility, a major part of the facility is used up by Panasonic which is the supplier for Tesla. It also has a pilot program at the facility where it is ramping up production of its own batteries. 

Earlier in the day Musk overtook Bill Gates as the second richest man in the world. 

Tesla has designed a production system called Roadrunner in-house and it is currently using the production line to improve on its machinery with a goal to replay a full-scale factory which will probably happen in Berlin. Tesla has been aggressively hiring in Germany for the same and has even managed to attract the head of Mercedes factory.  

