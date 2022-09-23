  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Sends Invites For AI Day 2, FSD, Tesla Bot & Dojo Supercomputer On The Cards

Tesla Sends Invites For AI Day 2, FSD, Tesla Bot & Dojo Supercomputer On The Cards

Tesla's AI day event will involve presentations around the FSD programme, its Dojo supercomputer and the Optimus Bot
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
23-Sep-22 04:59 PM IST
Highlights
  • The AI day had been delayed as Tesla wants to show off a prototype of its bot
  • It will have updates to its FSD programme as well
  • The Dojo Supercomputer could also be detailed

Tesla has sent out invites for its annual AI day event -- this year being its second iteration. At the event, Tesla is expected to be talking about the progress it has made with its FSD programme for autonomous driving, its ambitious Tesla Bot which will be a humanoid robot and its Dojo Supercomputer project. The event will happen on September 30 exactly one week from today. 

“You’re invited to attend AI Day 2022 on September 30 in Palo Alto, CA. You’ll learn about Tesla’s latest developments in artificial intelligence, including Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more,” said Tesla in the invite. 

This event is not too dissimilar from WWDC for Apple which is more focused on developers than end consumers. Don’t expect a product launch per se here and that is something Elon Musk has generally hinted at already. 

Last year, at AI Day, Tesla unveiled the plans for the Dojo Supercomputer and also unveiled its own chipset architecture for the same. It also announced plans for the Tesla Bot which is being called Optimus internally. 

Elon Musk has said before that we could see a working prototype of the Optimus Bot which will be very impressive as many experts in the robotics space have scoffed at Elon Musk’s overtures toward this space. 

Tesla could also share information around its FSD beta as it had plans to have 1 million robotaxis by the end of this year. So far, it has only managed 1 million users on the FSD beta programme which is widely different from a finished product. And many people aren’t happy with the progress Tesla has made with its self-driving technology, including regulators. 

Related Articles
Tesla Sends Invites For AI Day 2, FSD, Tesla Bot & Dojo Supercomputer On The Cards
Tesla Sends Invites For AI Day 2, FSD, Tesla Bot & Dojo Supercomputer On The Cards
2 minutes ago
F1: Nicholas Latifi To Leave Williams Team At The End Of 2022 Season
F1: Nicholas Latifi To Leave Williams Team At The End Of 2022 Season
2 minutes ago
Tata Nexon EV Max Enters India Book Of Records For Becoming First EV To Reach Umling La
Tata Nexon EV Max Enters India Book Of Records For Becoming First EV To Reach Umling La
2 hours ago
New TVS Jupiter 110 Classic Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 85,866
New TVS Jupiter 110 Classic Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 85,866
3 hours ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh