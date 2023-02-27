  • Home
Tesla To Halt Some China Production For Upgrades: Report

Tesla is developing a revamped version, codenamed "Highland", of the Model 3, which was first launched in 2017, Reuters reported in November.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
27-Feb-23 12:38 PM IST
Tesla Inc will suspend some production until the end of February as the electric-vehicle maker upgrades the facility to make a refreshed version of the Model 3 compact sedan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Tesla is developing a revamped version, codenamed "Highland", of the Model 3, which was first launched in 2017, Reuters reported in November.

Some workers will not be allowed on production lines from as soon as Sunday, the Bloomberg report said.

To spur demand, Tesla had cut prices across the globe in January, unleashing a price war.

Ford Motor Co reacted with its price cuts for its Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Group provided discounts for certain variants of the Air luxury sedan.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

