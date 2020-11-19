Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 

The software update will be the biggest one since the v10 update in September 2019

Elon Musk has tweeted that Tesla's are going to get a new V11 software update which will add a ton of features that users have long wanted and perhaps some that aren't expected. "Tesla holiday software release is fire," tweeted the eccentric CEO. Over the air updates for Tesla's vehicles are nothing new. Tesla's get updated constantly but often these are minor updates, with few feature updates but more optimisations and bug fixes. But this V11 update is being projected as a major update. This is a successor to the V10 update that came in September 2019.

Tesla holiday software release is ???????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2020

The Model S remains the flagship vehicle for the world's most valuable automative

The September 2019 update brought forth a user interface changes, Tesla Theatre, Caraoke and many improvements which are offered for free. Musk tweeted, "So many things you want and some you didn't know you wanted."

Musk is likely talking about a bird's eye view which can be deployed through the AutoPilot cameras for the full self-driving package. Musk has previously also mentioned the addition of a native video conferencing feature in the cars. There could also be a feature that allows passengers and the driver to speak to people around the car through its external speakers.

Musk's tweets have telegraphed the software update

Tesla has a team developing video games too - and this update could add some games into the Tesla interface. This update is likely to come in December on the basis of Musk's tweets. Through one should not confuse this update for the full self-driving beta.

