Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future 

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk hasn't specified when it is coming, he did say at its battery day event that the feature was in the works.

Tesla also announced that it was developing a new vehicle at the $25,000 price point

Tesla has announced that in the future its electric cars will be able to feedback the stored energy back to the electricity grid. Tesla's Model S Long Range Plus model can drive up to 644 kilometres using its 100 kWh battery which is often not fully utilised by its owners unless they plan on going on a long trip. While Tesla's CEO Elon Musk hasn't specified when it is coming, he did say at its battery day event that the feature was in the works. The billionaire however clarified that this feature wouldn't be game-changing as the very concept of electric mobility.

"Vehicle-to-grid sounds good, but I think actually has a much lower utility than people think," Musk said.

At the battery day event, the company made a multitude of announcements 

Musk instead was of the belief that users should start augmenting the electricity that comes in the household with Tesla's PowerWall which is a battery-based electricity solution that Tesla sells in the US augmented with solar panels. "I think it's actually going to be better for people's freedom of action to have a Powerwall and a car," said Musk. 

Tesla Powerwall

Using the PowerWall, users can even go off-the-grid and be fully self-sufficient on their power needs. That being said, having a Tesla with a 100 kWh battery at home can be very handy in the case of a blackout.  "The amount of energy storage you have driving on four wheels is much more than any electric utility will ever build and put on the grid," says Gerbrand Ceder, a professor of materials science and engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, told the Verge

"So it now starts to make sense that you use this as a resource to stabilize the grid," he added. 

This news comes as Tesla also announced its new tabless batteries which are more efficient and powerful. Tesla also announced that it was developing a new vehicle at the $25,000 price point which may even have the potential to come to India. 

