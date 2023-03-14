Top 5 Car Manufacturers In India In February 2023

The passenger vehicle segment has been reporting constant growth since the end of the lockdowns in the Indian market. Manufacturers across the board have seen demand return strong in the post-lockdown years with the segment seeing sales grow even compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Here we look at which brands currently lead the Indian market in terms of sales.

1. Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the Indian passenger vehicle market still remains unquestioned. India’s largest carmaker reported wholesales of 1,18,892 units in the month of February ending the month with a market share just north of 41 per cent. The wholesale numbers were also an improvement over February 2022 when the company retailed 1,09,611 units.

2. Hyundai

Hyundai remains in the number two position behind Maruti with wholesales of 39,106 units only just edging out a resurgent Tata Motors. The company closed the month of February with a 13.62 per cent market share.

3. Tata Motors

Tata Motors has really turned its fortunes around in recent years on the back of its current ‘New Forever’ range. The company has firmly established itself as the third bestselling brand in the country while also knocking on the door of Hyundai. The carmaker reported wholesales of 38,965 units in the month of February about 10,000 more than fourth-placed Mahindra and under 200 units shy of second place.

4. Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra comes in at number four with 29,356 units retailed in the month. The Indian SUV manufacturer has witnessed strong demand for its portfolio of models with the Bolero remaining a perennial best-seller while models like the Scorpio-N and XUV700 is seen waiting periods extend to over one year. The carmaker also marked its re-entry into the Indian EV market earlier this year with the launch of the XUV400 e-SUV.

5. Kia

Round out the list is Kia which reported wholesales of 19,554 units in the month. The Korean car firm has quickly established itself in the Indian market with its debut model, the Seltos being its most popular model in the market. The Sonet and Carens too is seeing decent demand in their respective segments.

Based on FADA Passenger Vehicle Sales data.