Top 5 Tips For Riding Motorcycles In The Rain

Does the thought of riding a motorcycle in the rain send a shiver down your spine? Does it make you raise an eyebrow and make you wonder about the risks and challenges involved? Actually, by following a few thumb rules and with the correct skill set, motorcycling in the rain can be a lot of fun. You are reading this article because you enjoy riding motorcycles, and if you want to continue riding your motorcycle even in the rain, we have listed down the top five tips that you need to follow. These tips will not only make your rides safer but also make them enjoyable.

Get Colourful

Before setting out on a motorcycle, whether in rain or sunshine, riding gear is essential. All the more in the monsoons because wet roads add a factor of caution and low visibility to other motorists. It is always advisable to wear bright clothing or a waterproof jacket along with a bright-colour helmet. You can also consider sticking slim strips of reflective tape on your motorcycle to further increase visibility. Keep the headlamp on at all times, so that along with the lamp in the brake light, your presence is conveyed to other motorists. Lastly, avoid being in the blind spot of other vehicles ahead and besides you.

Distance and Speed

Maintain additional distance from the vehicle in front of you than what you’d usually do. Ride at 15-20 kmph lesser than the speed you’d usually ride at on your most frequent-ridden routes. These pointers provide you to analyse the road ahead better and provide more time to react in case of potholes, puddles, or sudden braking. And if it is required to ride behind a four-wheeler, ride behind either tyre line and not in the centre of the car. This way, you will automatically avoid the potholes that the car ahead is avoiding and secondly, you will have an exit gap available in case the car ahead happens to stomp on the brakes.



Find The Dry Line

Wet roads mean reduced traction. Despite that, a lot of bikers continue to ride in a wet section even when the adjacent area in the same lane is drier. The point is, riding on the dry line will immediately offer you more traction, agility and confidence. Try to make it a habit to ride in the driest part of the lane. Typically, it is the sections where the car tyres roll on.



Ride Smooth and Smart

If there’s one rule that anyone riding in the rain needs to know is – “Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast.” We cannot stress enough how much of a difference it makes one you have mentally told yourself to follow. Everything from throttle input to gear changes to releasing the clutch lever to applying the brakes needs to be smooth. Modern bikes come with Rain mode which chops the power down and smoothens the delivery of power, and/or increases the intervention of ABS and traction control.

When cornering, roll off and get on the throttle smoothly, avoid leaning the bike into the corner. Instead, try to keep the bike as upright as possible while shifting your body into the corners to keep the balance in the centre. Lasting, learn to use engine braking for decelerating rather than being completely dependent on the brakes.

Be Alert Of Immediate Surroundings

Follow an extra level of alertness by analysing the traffic further ahead and also the vehicles that are in your immediate surroundings. Check mirrors more frequently. When arriving at an intersection or roundabout, make sure to check for other vehicles, the condition of the road, speed breakers and signboards. As much as it would pinch your ego to not let a car go ahead first, let them go, as it will only leave you with one less obstacle to deal with.



The above skills and techniques will require some practice and patience. The more you ride the more you will come to grips with it. Unless it is a torrential downpour, motorcycles are always fun to ride and one needn’t refrain from fun just because it’s raining.