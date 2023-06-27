Toyota Details Next-Gen EV Battery Plans; Targets Over 1,000 KM Range

Toyota revealed plans for its developments in battery technologies going forward as it looks to double down on electric vehicles. The carmaker confirmed that an all-new generation of EVs are in the works, with the first of these expected to arrive in 2026.

To begin its ambitious journey, Toyota plans to enhance its existing Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) battery chemistry. Toyota says that the new-gen battery packs will enable cars to have a range of up to 1,000 km while also reducing costs by 20 per cent from current levels. Toyota says that the new-gen pack will offer greater energy density and also faster charge times than its current bZ4X.

Toyota to roll out new-gen EV batteries from 2026. (representational image)

Alongside the new-gen NCM batteries, Toyota says it will also roll out a new more affordable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry battery with the aim of popularising EVs. Toyota says that the new-gen battery packs will adapt the bipolar structure battery tech from the company’s hybrid range to offer greater range, while reducing costs. The company estimates the new LFP battery packs will enhance the range of future EVs by up to 20 per cent while costing about 40 per cent less than current models. These new cells are expected to arrive by 2026-2027.

Finally, by 2028, the carmaker is looking to unveil an all-new solid-state battery that will further enhance the range of its EVs. The nickel-based batteries will feature the company’s bipolar cell structure and look to enhance range by a further 10 per cent over previous battery packs and support charge times of 20 mins for a 10-80 per cent charge. The company says that it will also be working on a more energy-dense variant of the pack that could boost range by up to 50 per cent over older NCM and LFP batteries.

Company is developing a new solid-state battery that could go into production by 2028.

In addition to its battery advancements, Toyota aims to streamline vehicle production by implementing giga-casting technologies, inspired by Tesla's Giga Presses and intends to develop ultra-aerodynamic designs with a drag coefficient under 0.20 within the next few years. The company says that one of its efforts to improve aerodynamics will come in the form of more compact electric motors leading to both weight savings as well as the units taking up lesser space. Also in the works is a new generation of semiconductor chips that could help improve efficiency by up to 10 per cent.