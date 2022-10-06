  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota’s Crown EV Will Be Sold In The US

Toyota’s Crown EV Will Be Sold In The US

Toyota has made a dramatic U-turn and is moving quickly towards electrifying its portfolio.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
06-Oct-22 02:45 PM IST
Toyota’s Crown EV Will Be Sold In The US banner
Highlights
  • Toyota’s CEO Akio Toyoda was against the transition towards EVs
  • Last year after investor pressure he made a U-turn
  • Now Toyota is investing aggressively in electric powertrains

Toyota has announced that its 2023 Crown will be a fully electric vehicle and it will be sold in the US. Akio Toyoda, the CEO of Toyota has even said there will be a plug-in hybrid variant of the car that will be sold in the US. 

So far Toyota has reserved the electric crossover vehicles in its portfolio for its home market of Japan, but now it seems like there has been a U-turn on the plans much like its perspective on electric cars. 

There will be a hybrid model with a Max configuration which could belt out 340 bhp. This would however mean the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime both are outperformed. 

Toyota’s subsidiary the Lexus 2023 RX hybrid mid-size SUV makes 367 bhp which will remain the most powerful hybrid offering by the group in the US, even though it is not a plug-in variant. 

So far not a lot of information is available on the electric and hybrid variants of the Crown. 

Related Articles
Not A Scam! Actor Pratik Gandhi Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs. 1.16 Crore
Not A Scam! Actor Pratik Gandhi Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs. 1.16 Crore
1 hour ago
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire
3 hours ago
National Motorcycle Ride Day 2022: Top Places To Go On A Ride Near Your City
National Motorcycle Ride Day 2022: Top Places To Go On A Ride Near Your City
2 hours ago
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid In Demand; Accounts For 38 Per Cent Bookings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid In Demand; Accounts For 38 Per Cent Bookings
3 hours ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?