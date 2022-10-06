Toyota’s Crown EV Will Be Sold In The US

Toyota has announced that its 2023 Crown will be a fully electric vehicle and it will be sold in the US. Akio Toyoda, the CEO of Toyota has even said there will be a plug-in hybrid variant of the car that will be sold in the US.

So far Toyota has reserved the electric crossover vehicles in its portfolio for its home market of Japan, but now it seems like there has been a U-turn on the plans much like its perspective on electric cars.

There will be a hybrid model with a Max configuration which could belt out 340 bhp. This would however mean the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime both are outperformed.

Toyota’s subsidiary the Lexus 2023 RX hybrid mid-size SUV makes 367 bhp which will remain the most powerful hybrid offering by the group in the US, even though it is not a plug-in variant.

So far not a lot of information is available on the electric and hybrid variants of the Crown.