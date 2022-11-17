TVS Apache RR 310 Sets New Record At Valley Run

A modified TVS Apache RR 310 has set a new quarter-mile record at The Valley Run 2022. TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar clocked 11.523 second quarter mile timing at the event in Aamby Valley, Pune, beating the previous record. TVS introduced the specially modified Apache RR 310 at this year’s event.

The drag-tuned, turbocharged TVS Apache RR 310 with a heavily reworked engine generates almost twice the power output of the street version of the bike.

The specially tuned bike is equipped with an electronic controlled turbocharger, titanium connecting rods along with titanium valves and lighter forged pistons. Other modifications include carbon wheels, aerodynamic efficient carbon bodywork, and according to TVS the heavily reworked engine generates almost twice the power output of the stock bike.

“TVS Racing has achieved yet another milestone this weekend by breaking the all-time drag racing record in Indian open class up to 390 cc at The Valley Run 2022. After acing the Indian two-wheeler motorsports arena across formats, the factory racing team has now successfully demonstrated its prowess in drag racing with our champions Jagan Kumar and K Y Ahamed making us proud yet again. With the addition of this new feather to our hat, I’m sure TVS Racing team will continue to script success stories across domestic championships and events, making India shine on the global motorsports map as well. Our exhilarating win at this edition of The Valley Run is indeed a testament to the team’s constant efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and maintain its uncontested leadership in the two-wheeler motorsports arena. I would like to congratulate the team for this victory and wish them all the best for the future,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company.

The motorcycle specially prepped for The Valley Run 2022 weighs 37 per cent lower than the street version. The TVS team won two accolades in Indian Open Unrestricted Class (Upto 390 cc) at the event.

According to TVS, the specially-prepped drag-tuned bike has reduced height, lowered centre of gravity to have stable and minimum weight transfer effect under maximum acceleration. The bike features an increased wheelbase, courtesy an extended swingarm which is said to have helped effectively move the CG position forward and prevent wheelies on acceleration. The bike also has a programmable and closed loop electronic system with quickshift and launch control.

The Valley Run is one of India's most anticipated drag racing events for motorcycle enthusiasts, witnessing 220 motorcycle entries across different classes this season.