Unplugged Performance Unveils Tesla Model Y Police Vehicle

The fleet aims at cleaner air, reduced maintenance downtime, and the ability to power onboard electronics efficiently, eliminating the need for excessive fuel consumption during idle periods.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

04-Aug-23 03:06 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Tesla Model Y Police vehicle unveiled at the Tesla Takeover event
  • ‘UPfit’ aims to give electric vehicle solutions for law enforcement, public safety, military, and corporate fleets.
  • Tesla's proven safety and performance record evidence supporting low cost of ownership, high uptime, and robust infrastructure solutions reassured law enforcement agencies about the reliability of their vehicles.

Unplugged Performance unveiled their first Tesla Police Car at the grand Tesla Takeover in San Luis Obispo, CA. They optimised the Tesla Model Y, which marked the launch of their new fleet division called “UPfit,”.

The conventional police vehicles often burn 60% of their fuel during idle periods, with gasoline-powered Ford Police Interceptor Utility Cars averaging 6181 litres per year, and hybrid Interceptor models consuming around 2763 litres. In contrast, electric vehicles can power all onboard electronics efficiently, requiring zero litres of fuel, ensuring constant communication, climate control, and instantaneous response readiness. 

“Selecting Tesla as the platform for our Tesla Patrol Vehicles is a testament to the unparalleled engineering excellence and proven performance they offer,” says James Hedland, Director of Fleet at Unplugged Performance, her further added that “By leveraging Tesla’s technology, we are proud to deliver law enforcement solutions that are not just cutting-edge but also reliable and sustainable, empowering officers to serve their communities with confidence.”

 

The UPfit service provides a comprehensive one-stop solution for specialised vehicle upfitting, encompassing electrical, safety, lighting, charging, technology integration, and more. Tesla's proven safety and performance record evidence supporting low cost of ownership, high uptime, and robust infrastructure solutions reassured law enforcement agencies about the reliability of their vehicles. Additionally, Tesla’s charge port has been adopted as the new North American Charging Standard (NACS). 


“In our 10 years of innovation on Tesla platforms our role has always been to push the limits, be it in motorsports, consumer applications, complete custom vehicles, and now with fleet upfitting for Police Departments. There is no doubt in our mind that the most capable, safest, most comfortable environment for an officer to spend the bulk of their day is inside a properly equipped Tesla police car. Unplugged Performance has the deepest expertise in developing holistic integrated solutions that work seamlessly with the unique Tesla ecosystem. We’re excited to introduce our UPfit division for Tesla Police Vehicles and are confident we represent the best choice for taxpayers and police officers alike.” says Ben Schaffer, CEO, Unplugged Performance.


Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
 

# Tesla# Tesla Model Y

