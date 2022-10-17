Updated TVS Raider 125 Launch On October 19, 2022

  • Home
TVS will launch the updated Raider 125 via the metaverse on the company’s new TVS Motoverse platform.
17-Oct-22 02:32 PM IST
TVS has teased an update for the Raider 125 in India with the launch set for October 19, 2022. The company also announced the launch of its metaverse platform TVS Motoverse which will be the platform for the Raider’s launch. TVS has called the updated bike “The Wicked Update” going in line with the brand’s marketing line of “the Wicked Line” used for the Raider.

TVS has released a number of short teaser videos for the updated Raider 125 on social media. Going by these the biggest change to the bike is expected to be the tech. The teasers suggest that the bike will get a new digital instrument cluster with the brand’s SmartXonnect Bluetooth-based connectivity tech.

 Mechanically, the Raider 125 is expected to remain unchanged. The Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that develops 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The updated Raider will go up against other 125cc commuter bikes like the Hero Glamour, Bajaj CT 125X and Honda Shine.

