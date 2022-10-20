Volkswagen Ties Up With Xanadu For Quantum Simulation Of Battery Materials

Volkswagen has tied up with Canadian quantum technology expert Xanadu for a multi-year research program to improve the performance of its algorithms for simulating battery materials. This way Volkswagen will be able to reduce its computational costs and accelerate the adoption of quantum computers for the development of battery materials.

This is a departure from traditional methods such as density functional theory as many believe the technique to have reached a dead end for further improving battery technology.

“With its new auto strategy, Volkswagen enters new territory, especially when it comes to exploring opportunities along the battery value chain. Next-generation high performance materials and electrochemical processes are key ingredients of this expedition.” says Dr. Nikolai Ardey, Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation.

“Working together with cutting-edge companies like Xanadu is like hopping on a speed boat heading at the next big thing: Quantum Computing might trigger a revolution in material science and optimization, key competences to grow our in-house battery expertise,” he added.

Volkswagen and Xanadu are already collaborating on multiple things like material science, computational chemistry, battery technologies and quantum algorithms.

“Our partnership with Xanadu is a great example of Volkswagen’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies like quantum computing to accelerate towards 100% electric mobility solutions, optimizing our processes wherever possible,” said Dr. Arne-Christian Voigt, Future Research, Volkswagen AG.

“We are excited to push the boundaries of material simulation and build on top of the foundational research we have done so far with Xanadu’s quantum algorithms team,” she added.



