New Cars and Bikes in India
search
SPONSORED

What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer

Right from the Jetta, Passat, Phaeton and Tiguan, the cars have been benchmarks in their respective segments and thats because of the strong impetus put on quality, driving dynamics and safety.

Carandbike Team By  Carandbike Team | Published:
eye
0  Views
Even after over a decade, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento still offer great value and performance expand View Photos
Even after over a decade, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento still offer great value and performance

For the past 13 years, Volkswagen India has been making cars that are engaging, involving and soulful. And we've got a first-hand experience of exactly those emotions when we got behind the wheel of any of the cars that the company offered in the country. Right from the Jetta, Passat, Phaeton and Tiguan, the cars have been benchmarks in their respective segments and  that's because of the strong impetus put on quality, driving dynamics and safety.

p9u2d034

The VW Polo still looks contemporary and with the updated features it's still giving a bunch of new premium hatchbacks a run for their money

These qualities, quite obviously, trickled down to cars like the Polo and Vento when they entered the Indian market. The Polo still looks contemporary and with the updated features is in tune with the times and still giving a bunch of new premium hatchbacks a run for their money. While globally the Polo has sold over 14 million units, in India over these 11 years VW India has sold more than 2.60 lakh units and that just shows how important quality and driving dynamics are for the Indian customers.

2s0dtd5s

The Volkswagen Polo GT TSI still remains one of the best hot hatches in the country

The Polo was one of those cars which provided driving pleasure, not just within the city but also out on the highway. The diesel engine was punchy and torquey and of course economical. But it was the GT TSI version which just upped the ante when it came to elevating ones experience. The launch of the Polo GT TSI created the entire hot hatch segment which is now growing in the country and to date, it remains one of the best hot hatches in the country. 

Newsbeep
5nbj26n8

The new 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine right now powers both, the Polo and the Vento, and we for one, love this engine

Now, with Volkswagen moving to petrol-only models, the Polo gets a hit of adrenaline thanks to the 1-litre turbo petrol unit and a brand new 6-speed torque convertor gearbox. Now, the 3-cylinder engine makes 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The torque is available from 1750 rpm all the way to 4000 rpm and that makes it even more enjoyable. Volkswagen also introduced the new Sunset Red colour option which makes it sexier to look now. While the Polo is a car that fuels ones dreams of fast cars on a budget, the Vento brings in all that and more to the table.

182po5v

The Volkswagen Vento is the quintessential sedan that still offers great drivability and comfort

The Vento offers a premium look, great build quality and a luxurious cabin to the compact sedan segment. It's a true highway mile muncher and both the petrol and diesel had oodles of torque to push the car and enjoy every moment behind the wheel. But now with the turbo petrol unit, it's become a firecracker. It produces the same power as in the GT TSI and there's absolutely nothing that comes close to putting a smile on your face when your right foot is a heavy one. You get power at will and that's when you realise what the Vento is capable of. It provides the best from all the worlds and nothing in the segment comes close to that.

6eqjs3r8

The Vento's cabin offers a premium look, great build quality and a a host of creature comforts that add to your driving pleasure

But there's a lot happening at VW behind closed doors and the India 2.0 strategy is now coming to its fruition. Part of that plan is to bring in more SUVs to India and we told you all about the company's SUVW strategy that we've spoken about earlier. And that strategy has slowly started taking wings, especially with cars like the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc. With both these SUVs, VW knows exactly what the consumers want. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
Tesla To Commence India Operations By Early 2021, Confirms Nitin Gadkari
Tesla To Commence India Operations By Early 2021, Confirms Nitin Gadkari
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer
What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer
Bottpower XR9 Carbona Bolt-On Kits For Yamaha Triples Revealed
Bottpower XR9 Carbona Bolt-On Kits For Yamaha Triples Revealed
Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Caught Testing Again; Expected Launch In 2021
Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Caught Testing Again; Expected Launch In 2021
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Top 10 Bike Reviews Of 2020
Top 10 Bike Reviews Of 2020
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched In Bangladesh
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched In Bangladesh
Tesla To Commence India Operations By Early 2021, Confirms Nitin Gadkari
Tesla To Commence India Operations By Early 2021, Confirms Nitin Gadkari
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Excelsior-Henderson Name In Europe
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 
F1: Red Bull Could Develop Its Own Engine for 2025 
Apple Analyst Says
Apple Analyst Says "Apple Car" May Not Come Before 2027 
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities