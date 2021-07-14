Williams Advanced Engineering Collaborates With Nyobolt For Next-Gen Batteries In EV Powertrains

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and niobium-based battery start-up, Nyobolt, have announced an engineering and systems integration partnership designed to support and advance an additional solution for the next generation of high power battery systems. The initial steps in this partnership will be to further assess and develop the technology in a close collaboration, with the next steps being technology demonstration activities to grow market awareness of this exciting technological development.

The new class of battery technology has been designed to support ultra-fast charging capability, ideally suited to motorsport applications; a sector in which WAE is currently a leading provider supporting battery provision for Extreme E, Formula E Gen 3 and ETCR.

With a life cycle significantly higher than standard lithium-ion batteries, the technology is perfectly suited for next generation applications that require high power, long life or high cycling.

In addition, the technology will be appropriate for heavy duty powertrains such as those used in mining, a sector currently targeting a zero emissions goal.

The market opportunity is expected to be over 30 gigawatt hours.

"We are delighted to be part of this engineering and systems integration partnership that we believe will address a wide range of opportunities across a number of diverse applications and we look forward to working with the team at Nyobolt" said Paul McNamara, Technical Director, Williams Advanced Engineering.