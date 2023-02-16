  • Home
Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners Announced

The overall winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year will be announced on March 8, 2023.
authorBy carandbike Team
16-Feb-23 04:46 PM IST
Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners Announced banner

The Women’s World Car of the Year jury has announced the winners of awards in the six individual categories for the 2023 edition. The individual winners were picked from a list of 59 candidates in six categories – Urban Car, Family Car, Large Sedan, Large SUV, Sports Car/Performance Car and 4x4/Pick-Up.

The 59 candidates included some notable names such as the Audi RS3, Audi Q5 e-tron, BMW 7 Series, Ford Ranger, Honda Civic, the new Range Rover, Lexus RX, Mercedes EQE, Mercedes-AMG SL, Toyota BZ4X and more.

The Kia Niro was adjudged the winner in the Urban Car segment while the new Jeep Avenger, the company’s first all-electric SUV, was the winner in the Family Car segment. In the Large Sedan category, it was the C5 X that was adjudged the winner. Not to be confused with the C5 Aircross, the C5 X is Citroen’s flagship sedan in global markets featuring a design blending in aspects of an SUV, and estate.

The India-bound Nissan X-Trail was adjudged the winner in the Large SUV category. Currently in its fourth generation, the X-Trail is underpinned by the Renault-Nissan CMF-C platform and sold in both five- and seven-seat layouts in global markets with engine options including petrol and strong hybrid options.

The Audi RS3 took home the honors in the Performance Car category. Audi’s five-cylinder hot sedan / estate is one of the few models on sale to still offer a five-cylinder engine. The current generation is expected to be the last outing for the unit with a future model expected to be electric.

In the 4x4/Pick-Up category it was the new Ford Ranger that was the winner.

The six finalists will now compete for the top award which will be announced on March 8, 2023.

