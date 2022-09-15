World EV Day 2022: AARGO EV Smart Launches EV Green Drive 3.0

AARGO EV Smart has launched the third itineration of the EV Green Drive, and the EV Green Drive has commenced from Expo-Mart, Greater Noida. The drive will cover a total of over 600 km, with the end destination being Bhimtal in Uttar Pradesh, with a motto to create more awareness about the electrified transportation infrastructure.

Sudhir Rajput, CEO, AARGO EV Smart Pvt. ltd. said, “After Success of 1.0 & 2.0 E-drives, we have announced launch of longest EV Green Drive 3.0 with number of enthusiastic E-drivers from all over Delhi – NCR.” He added, “More than 30+ Electric 4Wheelers including Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona were part of this E-Drive which drove through Greater Noida to promote Electric vehicle Ecosphere among people. Usage of electric vehicles will provide a shift from polluting fossil fuels and will help save the environment for our future generations.”

“These EVian’s are on a mission to save the environment and AARGO EV Smart, with their Principle Group Company AAR POWER SOLUTION-System Integrators of ABB are supporting the same by installing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Pan India", Swadesh Kumar, director, Indian Exhibition Services added.

The drive was flagged off by Jaswant Singh Saini, State Minister, Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the participants of the green drive will be welcomed by Ram Singh Kaira, MLA, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, later in the day.