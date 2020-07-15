Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated BS6 compliant model of the Hero XPulse 200, priced at ₹ 1,11,790 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the new XPulse 200 which is cleaner, to meet the new Bharat Stage VI emissions, has gone up by around ₹ 5,000, and is likely to have undergone minor changes in the fuelling and state of tune as well. The engine now gets an oil-cooled system and a rerouted exhaust system (to meet the latest emission standards) and likely a bigger catalytic converter as well. Also different is the sump guard, to house the slightly bigger exhaust which is now re-routed under the engine. Ground clearance, however, has not been affected, and the specifications of the updated bike lists the same 220 mm ground clearance as before.

The 2020 Hero XPulse 200 is 3 kg heavier with a slight change in tune of the engine

Power and torque have gone down marginally on the BS6 iteration of the Hero XPulse 200, with the 199 cc, single-cylinder putting out 17.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 16.45 Nm now kicking in at 6,500 rpm. The maximum power now comes in 500 rpm higher than the BS4 version, hinting at the possibility of the BS6 engine becoming more free-revving than the earlier version. In comparison, the BS4 version made 18.1 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With all the changes, the 2020 Hero XPulse 200 has also put on some weight, and now has a kerb weight of 157 kg, compared to the 154 kg kerb weight of the earlier model.

The design and features of the 2020 Hero XPulse 200 remain the same

The design, features and body panels remain the same, and the 2020 Hero XPulse 200 continues to get a LED headlight, LED taillight, Bluetooth enabled instrument console offering smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The 2020 Hero XPulse 200 is available in a choice of five colours - white, matte green, matte grey, sports red and panther black. We'll be getting a taste of the new BS6 Hero XPulse 200 soon to see how much it has changed with the updates.

