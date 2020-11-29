New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Formula E: Jaguar Racing Reveals The I-Type 5

The Jaguar I-TYPE 5 electric single-seater features a new powertrain developed in-house, which will run for the next two seasons.

Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will be the ones behind the wheel of this new-gen Formula E car. expand View Photos
Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will be the ones behind the wheel of this new-gen Formula E car.
Jaguar Racing has revealed its brand-new electric race car, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5, in a virtual launch, 50 days before season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The electric single-seater features a new powertrain developed in-house, which will run for the next two seasons. Jaguar Racing engineers have focussed on efficiency gains, reduced weight and lowered the centre of gravity of the I-Type 5's powertrain.

The new suspension will provide greater adjustment from track to track and a more efficient invertor will improve switching speeds and performance. The state-of-the-art invertor also features 24-carat gold due to its highly conductive properties.

Jaguar Racing has officially revealed its new electric race car, the Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will be the ones behind the wheel of this new-gen Formula E car. Evans has been with Jaguar Racing since they joined the all-electric championship in 2016. Bird, who has won races in every Formula E season, joins the British team this season.

We wait to see how the car does this season for Jaguar Racing and the learnings from Formula E will certainly we applied to production models built by the company. We can't wait for the 2021 Formula E Season to kick off.

