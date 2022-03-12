Jaguar Unveils Vision GT Roadster For PS5 Game Gran Turismo 7

Jaguar has unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster, a concept car which will be featured in the newest iteration of PlayStation's racing game series, Gran Turismo 7. The racing game was launched on March 4, 2022, and also features Jaguar's other concept cars, including Vision Gran Turismo Coupe, and Vision Gran Turismo SV endurance racer. Jaguar's design team has also released bespoke designer's choice liveries for the trio. The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is an all-electric single seater race car, which was developed specifically for the Gran Turismo 7 racing simulator game. The Vision Gran Turismo Coupe, and Vision Gran Turismo SV, first shown in December 2020, were always destined to be launched in the game too.

Jaguar Vision GT Roadster, GT SV, and GT Coupe were designed specifically for the game Gran Turismo 7

The Vision GT Roadster features 3 electric motors, 1 on the front axle and 2 on the rear, developed by Jaguar TCS Racing for the Formula E team giving a combined output of 1006 bhp (750 kW) and 1200 Nm of instant peak torque, which is enough to propel the car to a top speed of over 320 kmph.

The car features an open cockpit design like the one on the iconic Jaguar D-type, and is aerodynamically optimized using the latest computational fluid dynamics tools. The EV also features light and stiff carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and has a low centre of gravity as the "state-of-the-art" lithium-ion batteries are placed close to the floor, giving it a near 50:50 weight distribution & resulting in brilliant driving dynamics.

The Jaguar Vision GT Roadster features an open cockpit, and is inspired by the D-Type

Gamers will also be delighted by the long bonnet and great all-round visibility inherent to an open cockpit race car and a driver focused interior. Enhancing the experience still further are the new features that Polyphony Digital has developed for Gran Turismo 7.

The all-electric endurance race car Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV will also be available in the game. The EV is engineered by Jaguar SV and has 4 electric motors developed by Jaguar Racing which deliver a combined output of 1877 bhp (1400kW) and deliver a top speed of 410 kmph.