2021 LA Auto Show Rescheduled For November

The organisers have announced that the 2021 edition will be held from November 17-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

The 2021 LA Auto Show dates are out. The organisers have announced that the 2021 edition will be held from November 17-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. The LA Auto Show is the only show that has not been cancelled for this year. We already know that the Geneva Motor Show will not take place this year. The organisers in a tweet said, “Mark your calendar! AutoMobility LA 2021 has been rescheduled to November 17-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. We look forward to seeing you in November!”

Also Read: 2021 Chicago Auto Show Postponed​

The 2021 Tokyo Motor Show too was cancelled this year and many others are likely to not take place, given the changing dynamics of the pandemic in different parts of the world. We wait to see if the second half promises any normalcy as far as large gatherings are concerned, else most organisers are looking to atleast hold a virtual show. We've seen earlier that the Consumer Electronic Show had multiple world premieres at its virtual event and maybe more organisers will take this route.

Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Sixth Straight Day; Petrol Crosses Rs. 95/Litre Mark In Mumbai
2021 Jawa Forty-Two: Top 5 Changes
Daimler Recalls 1.29 Million U.S. Vehicles For Software Issue
Tesla To Set Up Manufacturing Facility in Karnataka
