2021 Chicago Auto Show Postponed

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show which usually is held in mid-February will be postponed this year. The organisers officially said that the event will be held in spring which is anywhere between March to June 2021. There are no dates provided as of now for the show and the organisers are still looking very closely at the pandemic situation in the country. The New York Motor Show too has already postponed to August this year and hence this gives the organisers of the Chicago Auto Show some breathing space for the event.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 New York Auto Show Officially Cancelled​

The organisers are still looking very closely at the pandemic situation in the country.

The organisers of the Chicago Auto Show, however, will have to think quickly about their slot, considering that the LA Auto Show will take place from May 21 onwards. This will be followed by the New York Auto Show from August 20 to 29 and finally the Detroit Motor show which starts on September 28.

While reports suggest that there was a plan to cancel the event completely for 2021, the organisers are making an attempt to try and make sure that the show hits the floors. The Chicago Auto show is afterall the largest automobile show in North America and 2021 would mark its 120th edition which is a milestone for sure. We wait to know more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.