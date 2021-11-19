Fisker Ocean Revealed In 3 Trims, Looks Very Promising

Los Angeles-based electric car maker Fisker Inc has unveiled its long-awaited Fisker Ocean electric SUV at the LA Auto Show which the company has been teasing for the last couple of years. Henrik Fisker the founder and CEO of the company shared specs, price points, and also all the add-on features that the consumers will be interested in. He also announced that deliveries of the much-awaited electric car will start next November.

This comes after the first EV concept of the car was showcased in 2019 after the company was reborn as Fisker Inc in 2016. Fisker closed deals with Magna for the manufacturing of the Ocean. There will be three trims of the car including a special launch edition of which only 5,000 units will be made called the Ocean One. These initial models will have the same standard equipment as the Extreme Trim including the 22-inch F3 SlipStream wheels.

The standard Ocean Sport will be the base model of the Ocean and will be powered by LFP batteries made by CATL providing 402 kms of range. This model will also be the only front-wheel-drive variant in the portfolio.

The mid-tier Ultra model will feature nickel manganese and cobalt batteries that promise a very impressive 547 kms of range. These will be faster with a 0-96 km per hour time of 3.9 seconds up from the 6.9-second mark of the base-level Sport. This is due to more power and an all-wheel-drive architecture. The Sport model gets just 271 bhp while the Ultra model gets 532 bhp which is almost double. It also gets smart traction torque vectoring and a California mode.

(The 'California mode' in the Fisker Ocean opens up all the windows and the sunroof on the car)

The top of the line Ocean Extreme model gets 563 kms of range and 542 bhp of power. It also gets an added off-road driving mode and is faster with a 0-96 km per hour time of 3.6 seconds. It gets a solar sky roof which provides up 3,219 kms of range all year if ideal conditions are met.

The interior of the vehicle features a unique carpet made from recycled plastic bottles, fishing nets, and t-shirts. It gets a 17.-inch infotainment screen that can rotate from portrait to landscape mode for viewing while parked.

Pricing starts at $37,499 for the Sport, $49,999 for the Ultra, and $68,999 for the Extreme. It will also be offered in a $379 per month subscription model with a one-time $2,999 initiation and activation fee.