2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Models Announced

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has introduced the 2021 range of the MV Agusta Superveloce, with the addition of a new Superveloce S model to the line-up. The Superveloce S comes in a new white livery, along with spoked wheels which are a tribute to bikes of the past, a brown Alcantra seat, and is also available with a racing kit, which includes a single-seat tail fairing with brown Alcantra pad, Arrow triple-tip exhaust and a different ECU with dedicated mapping. The standard MV Agusta Superveloce is available in either red or yellow colour options.

798 cc, inline three-cylinder engine makes 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm, 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm

Both variants feature a Bluetooth-compatible 5.5-inch colour TFT instrument console and LED lights, and also share the same engine. The three-cylinder engine is a 798 cc unit that makes 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 10,100 rpm. Top speed is claimed at 240 kmph, and the six-speed gearbox comes with a standard up/down quickshifter. According to MV Agusta, the engine now returns better fuel efficiency with the introduction of new tappets, titanium valve guides and diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating which is said to reduce friction between engine parts.

Updated electronics suite features six-axis IMU which powers cornering rider aids

The electronics suite of the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce has been updated with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) designed by Milan-based e-Novia. The revised electronics power the cornering ABS, lean sensitive traction control, and revamped lift control. Launch control also offers further assistance, intervening on both engine speed and torque. Both variants of the 2021 Superveloce come with a 43 mm Marzocchi upside down fork, and a Sachs rear monoshock.

