New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 MV Agusta Brutale, Dragster Unveiled

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster models receive a massive electronics update.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 and Dragster 800 get completely revamped expand View Photos
2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 and Dragster 800 get completely revamped

Highlights

  • 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800, Dragster 800 RR gets thoroughly revised
  • Changes to engine, frame and electronics suite; new TFT console
  • New 6-axis IMU-powered electronis suite, changes to engine internals

MV Agusta has unveiled new motorcycles in its 800 cc naked range, with the new 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR and MV Agusta Dragster RR models. Both models retain the minimalistic, yet stunning design, down to the three-pot exhaust. The design is signature MV Agusta, and both bikes look absolutely beautiful, but there are significant changes as well, with extensive updates. Both bikes share the engine, frame, suspension and brakes, and now get a thoroughly updated electronics package, as well as changes to the engine and chassis.

Also Read: MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Sold Out Within Hours

mm73cs8g

The 798 cc, inline three-cylinder engine gets comprehensively updated

The 798 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine has been extensively updated, which now meets the Euro 5 emission regulations, but still produce 140 bhp. Inside the counter-rotating crankshaft engine are sintered valve guides and DLC-coated tappets which are said to improve the reliability and durability of the top end. There are new fuel injectors and at the bottom end are new crankshaft main bearings, piston rod bearings, and countershaft bearings to reduce friction.

Also Read: MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out Within Seconds

Newsbeep
8tk1st5g

The frame has been revamped too, and the electronics suite is powered by a six-axis IMU

The frame has been extensively redesigned, and feature stiffer frame plates on each side of the bike, and are said to provide both increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness. New suspension settings revised rear linkage helps accuracy and agility. The monoshock gets a new spring and the internal valving has been changed. Up front, the Marzocchi fork also gets new valving, and the seat cushion has been updated to make the riding position more comfortable.

Also Read: MV Agusta Brutale Gets Smart Clutch System

7n4f4nd8

Both bikes share the same engine, frame and braking system

0 Comments

For 2021, both the Brutale and Dragster RR feature the Smart Clutch System, build in collaboration with Rekluse, which eliminates the need for a clutch lever, but a gear shift lever is still there. On the electronics, there's a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which enables the traction control, launch control, front lift control and cornering ABS. There's also a new 5.5 TFT screen, which can be paired to a smartphone with a MV Ride app.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation
FASTag Mandatory From Tomorrow Midnight, Gadkari Says No Extension In Deadline
FASTag Mandatory From Tomorrow Midnight, Gadkari Says No Extension In Deadline
2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review
2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Sixth Straight Day; Petrol Crosses Rs. 95/Litre Mark In Mumbai
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Sixth Straight Day; Petrol Crosses Rs. 95/Litre Mark In Mumbai
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities