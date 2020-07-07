2021 Skoda Octavia Scout Unveiled

It's not been long since we first saw the current Skoda Octavia Scout, and soon the Czech carmaker has unveiled the updated car for model year 2021. Well! The foremost reason behind the update is Skoda's new family grille which will be eventually seen on all its updated models, starting with the 2021 Skoda Octavia RS and 2021 Skoda Octavia Scout. That said, the updates are not limited just to the grille and there is a bit more to talk about.

The Skoda Octavia Scout is updated with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Now we all know that Skoda's Scout models are essentially rugged and sit slightly higher from their standard model range, as in this case the Skoda Octavia Scout is a rugged version of the Octavia Wagon. Thanks to the standard rough road package that adds more ground clearance, the Octavia Scout is 15 mm higher than the Octavia Wagon. The car is also well-equipped with features like heated and electric folding mirrors, LED fog lights, full-LED matrix headlights and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

There is also a range topping AWD variant with the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Now the Skoda Octavia Scout has never been offered in India and we don't see it coming anytime soon. However, we do expect the powertrain line-up of the Octavia Scout to seen in some of the models sold in India as well in the future. First up is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder hybrid motor that puts out 148 bhp and is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Then is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TDI diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune - 197 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and 113 bhp in the lower spec. This engine is also offered with a seven-speed DSG gearbox in the AWD version. Lastly, there is the 187 bhp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol motor that is mated to a seven-speed DSG auto transmission.

