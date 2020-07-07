New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Skoda Octavia Scout Unveiled

The new Skoda Octavia Scout gets an updated front end along and a new mild hybrid powertrain.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The new Skoda Octavia Scout will get a mild hybrid variant.

Highlights

  • The new 2021 Skoda Octavia Scout will get a mild hybrid variant.
  • It also gets an updated front-end.
  • The feature list has been revised as well.

It's not been long since we first saw the current Skoda Octavia Scout, and soon the Czech carmaker has unveiled the updated car for model year 2021. Well! The foremost reason behind the update is Skoda's new family grille which will be eventually seen on all its updated models, starting with the 2021 Skoda Octavia RS and 2021 Skoda Octavia Scout. That said, the updates are not limited just to the grille and there is a bit more to talk about.

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Octavia RS Unveiled With A Plug-In Hybrid Variant

Skoda Octavia

15.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Octavia

aoftcgng

The Skoda Octavia Scout is updated with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Now we all know that Skoda's Scout models are essentially rugged and sit slightly higher from their standard model range, as in this case the Skoda Octavia Scout is a rugged version of the Octavia Wagon. Thanks to the standard rough road package that adds more ground clearance, the Octavia Scout is 15 mm higher than the Octavia Wagon. The car is also well-equipped with features like heated and electric folding mirrors, LED fog lights, full-LED matrix headlights and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Also Read: New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021

qrn6fp1

There is also a range topping AWD variant with the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

0 Comments

Now the Skoda Octavia Scout has never been offered in India and we don't see it coming anytime soon. However, we do expect the powertrain line-up of the Octavia Scout to seen in some of the models sold in India as well in the future. First up is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder hybrid motor that puts out 148 bhp and is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Then is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TDI diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune - 197 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and 113 bhp in the lower spec. This engine is also offered with a seven-speed DSG gearbox in the AWD version. Lastly, there is the 187 bhp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol motor that is mated to a seven-speed DSG auto transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Octavia with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Octavia
Skoda
Octavia

Skoda Octavia Alternatives

Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 16.45 - 20.19 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 17.6 - 20.65 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
Jawa Perak 1
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities