2021 Skoda Octavia RS Unveiled With A Plug-In Hybrid Variant

Skoda Auto has finally pulled the wraps off the sporty and powerful Octavia RS, ahead of its global launch. We already got an extended glimpse of the car when the company revealed the plug-in hybrid version - Octavia RS iV this year, however, now we get to know more about the performance-oriented version of the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia. Like the regular model, the RS model will also come in both sedan and estate bodystyle. While it will be launched in the international markets this year, India is expected to get it in early 2021, fingers crossed!

The Skoda Octavia RS comes in both sedan and combi estate body styles

Now, powertrain wise, the 2021 Skoda Octavia RS range comes in three options - a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, and the plug-in hybrid version powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a 180 kW electric motor. The turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI engine is tuned to make 241 bhp and 370 Nm, while mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The diesel option is tuned to make 197 bhp and 400 Nm and only gets the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive is an optional extra. As for the plug-in hybrid version, the 1.4 TSI motor makes a decent 114 bhp and 330 Nm torque, however, with the electric motor, the combined system output reaches 241 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec Skoda Octavia RS will only get the turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Skoda Octavia RS iV gets a 1.4-litre TSI engine paired with an electric motor that offers a combined output of 241 bhp

Frantisek Drabek, Head of the Compact Model Range at Skoda Auto, said, "No matter which drive concept you opt for as an OCTAVIA RS enthusiast, Skoda's RS models deliver exactly what you would expect: they combine the performance that has been cherished by customers for decades and supreme everyday practicality. All three drive systems are convincing with their consistent power delivery and excellent fuel consumption, and showcase the latest technology in impressive style."

The 2021 Skoda Octavia RS gets a set of 18-inch alloys as standard and a host of sporty black exterior styling element

Visually, the 2021 Skoda Octavia RS is similar to the regular Octavia but features a host of sporty styling elements, with the signature butterfly grille finished in black, flanked by a pair of sleek LED headlamps. The car gets a sportier bumper with larger intakes and LED foglamps. The black theme is further extended to the Octavia RS' black roof, black inserts on the side skirts, black ORVMs, trunk spoiler and rear bumper details. The car also comes with a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with optional 19-inch alloys, and both come with red brake calipers. At the rear, the car come with smoked LED taillamps a sculpted boot-lid with the Skoda lettering at the centre, also finished in black.

2021 Skoda Octavia RS gets Alcantara leather interior and the Virtual Cockpit instrument panel as standard

Inside, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with an all-black cabin covered in Alcantara leather with red accents, front sport seats in black fabric upholstery and RS logo, flat-bottom steering wheel, and more. The car also gets the Virtual Cockpit instrument panel as standard, which offers an additional Sport layout, with Driving Mode Select as standard, featuring a new RS mode. All driver assistance systems from the fourth-generation OCTAVIA are of course also available for the RS variants. These include the new Collision-Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist and Exit Warning as well as Local Traffic Warning.

