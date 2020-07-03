Skoda Octavia G-Tec CNG Variant Introduced For European Markets

Skoda Auto recently introduced a new variant of the fourth-generation Octavia. Christened Skoda Octavia G-Tec, the new variant runs on eco-friendly Compressed Natural Gas or CNG and will be sold only in Europe. The Octavia G-Tec comes with three tanks installed in the underbody which store a total of 17.33 kg of CNG, offering a range of 500 km. In addition to that, as in all CNG vehicles, the car also comes with a 9-litre petrol tank, which can increase the range by an additional 190 km, offering a combined range of 690 km.

The Skoda Octavia G-Tec is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine that is tuned to churn out close to 129 bhp. The motor comes with variable control intake valves that enable consumption of 3.4 to 3.6 kg per 100 km in the WLTP cycle in CNG mode and 4.6 litres per 100 km in petrol mode, making the engine even more efficient. Furthermore, CO2 emissions in CNG mode are around 25 per cent lower than when running on petrol, and it emits significantly less nitrogen oxide (NOx) and no soot particles are produced.

The system is designed in such a manner that the vehicle only uses the petrol fuel supply in certain situations, such as when the engine is started after the CNG has been topped up, or when the outside temperature is below -10 degrees Celsius, or when the gas tanks are so empty that the pressure drops below 11 bar. Switching between CNG and petrol mode happens automatically without driver intervention.

Both visually and in terms of features the Octavia G-Tech will largely remain identical to the regular Octavia

The G-Tec variant will be offered with both the sedan as well as Combi (Estate) body type, and both will come with a revised boot capacity of 455 litres and 495 litres respectively. Both visually and in terms of features the Octavia G-Tech will largely remain identical to the regular Octavia, except for a different layout for the Virtual Cockpit and the G-Tec badge on the trunk.

The new-gen Skoda Octavia is slated to be launched in India in early 2021, and we'll only get the petrol-only sedan version. So, no, we won't get the CNG option. However, the India-bound Skoda Octavia is likely to get the 2.0-litre TSI with 188 bhp and 320 Nm and it will be offered only with the DSG automatic transmission. There's also the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol that develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm that could come.

