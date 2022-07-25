  • Home
Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Here Are Things You Need To Consider

If you are looking for a Skoda Octavia, but are on a budget, we suggest going for a pre-owned model. And if you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are a few pros and cons you must consider.
The Skoda Octavia has been one of the more popular mid-size sedans in India. Earlier last year, Skoda Auto launched the new fourth-generation Octavia sedan in India. The car is based on an advanced platform and comes with a new design and premium features. However, with this car has also become a lot more expensive now. So, if you are looking for a Skoda Octavia, but are on a budget, we suggest going for a pre-owned model. And if you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are a few pros and cons you must consider.

The Skoda Octavia offers great driving dynamics, good ride quality, and exception handling.

Pros

  1. The Skoda Octavia is built on the versatile MQB EVO platform, which means it offers great driving dynamics, good ride quality, and exception handling.
  2. While the new Octavia gets a powerful 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, the older version came with a 1.8-litre TSI petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. And both offered great performance. In addition to a manual gearbox, both options also come with DSG automatic transmissions.
  3. The Octavia is a well-built car that comes with solid built quality. The fit and finish of the car are also supreme and the cabin is quite spacious. The car offers an expansive 590-litre boot space.

While the cabin is spacious, and the fit and finish good, the interior design is quite dated.

Cons

  1. Compared to the newer model, the old Skoda Octavia, which you are likely to find in larger numbers, doesn't get many nicer features like powered seats, or even a sunroof, which is not available in the newer model as well.
  2. The Skoda Octavia is a bit pricier to maintain compared to several of its rivals. The parts are expensive, and even the service cost is a big high. In fact, even the DSG unit will be a bomb to fix if things go wrong.
  3. While the cabin is spacious, and the fit and finish good, the interior design is quite dated. The older version also missed out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or a digital cluster.
