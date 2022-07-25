Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
If you are looking for a Skoda Octavia, but are on a budget, we suggest going for a pre-owned model. And if you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are a few pros and cons you must consider.
The Skoda Octavia has been one of the more popular mid-size sedans in India. Earlier last year, Skoda Auto launched the new fourth-generation Octavia sedan in India. The car is based on an advanced platform and comes with a new design and premium features. However, with this car has also become a lot more expensive now. So, if you are looking for a Skoda Octavia, but are on a budget, we suggest going for a pre-owned model. And if you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are a few pros and cons you must consider.
The Skoda Octavia offers great driving dynamics, good ride quality, and exception handling.
Pros
- The Skoda Octavia is built on the versatile MQB EVO platform, which means it offers great driving dynamics, good ride quality, and exception handling.
- While the new Octavia gets a powerful 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, the older version came with a 1.8-litre TSI petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. And both offered great performance. In addition to a manual gearbox, both options also come with DSG automatic transmissions.
- The Octavia is a well-built car that comes with solid built quality. The fit and finish of the car are also supreme and the cabin is quite spacious. The car offers an expansive 590-litre boot space.
While the cabin is spacious, and the fit and finish good, the interior design is quite dated.
Cons
- Compared to the newer model, the old Skoda Octavia, which you are likely to find in larger numbers, doesn't get many nicer features like powered seats, or even a sunroof, which is not available in the newer model as well.
- The Skoda Octavia is a bit pricier to maintain compared to several of its rivals. The parts are expensive, and even the service cost is a big high. In fact, even the DSG unit will be a bomb to fix if things go wrong.
- While the cabin is spacious, and the fit and finish good, the interior design is quite dated. The older version also missed out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or a digital cluster.
