Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Skoda Octavia RS Makes India Debut

Skoda Auto India has unveiled its high-performance sedan, the Octavia RS, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This marks the return of the RS variant to India, which was discontinued in April 2023 due to the implementation of BS6 Phase 2 emission standards. Just like its predecessors, the fourth-generation Octavia RS is expected to be introduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and in limited numbers.

Skoda Octavia RS: Engine and Performance

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine belting out over 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The performance sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. Given the RS suffix, it rides 15mm lower than the standard Octavia and features an electronic limited-slip differential on the front axle. A sports exhaust system with black tailpipes is offered as standard.

Skoda Octavia RS: Exterior

The new Octavia RS retains the overall silhouette of the standard Octavia but incorporates distinctive sporty elements. Highlights include a black-finished signature butterfly grille, matrix LED headlamps with redesigned daytime running lights, and the new two-dimensional Skoda and RS logos. The front air intake has been revamped, and customers can choose from a variety of new colour options and alloy wheel designs.

Skoda Octavia RS: Interior

As for the interior, the Octavia RS comes with a larger 13-inch infotainment display alongside a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin is draped in black and is adorned with black upholstery and sports seats featuring RS embroidery. The three-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel features red stitching and has an RS inset finished in red. Other features include wireless charging, a Type-C charging port, 10 airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems for safety and more.