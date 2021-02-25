2021 TVS Star City Plus Teased; To Be Launched Soon

TVS Motor Company has released a new teaser for its commuter motorcycle, the TVS Star City Plus. Details about the new bike are unknown but the teased motorcycle could be a new special edition model or a new all-black colour option. The visible elements of the bike in the teaser image are identical to the existing model, which was launched last year, in January 2020, with a bunch of cosmetic updates along with a BS6 compliant engine. The teaser says that the new TVS Star City Plus will be launched soon.

Now, we believe the new bike could be a special edition TVS Star City Plus, which appears to get an all-black treatment. In terms of features, we get to see the LED headlamps with stylish silver surrounds, a tall sculpted visor with the TVS branding, black mirrors, clear lens indicators, a long single-piece seat and a grab rail. All these features are already offered in the existing model. In terms of colour options, the bike right now comes in five two-tone shades - Black Red, Black Blue, Grey Black, Red Black and White Black.

The TVS Star City Plus also comes with some smart features like - a part-digital part-analogue console, a USB mobile charger and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. The bike also comes with oil damped telescopic front forks, and black 5-spoke alloy wheels with a set of drum brakes - 130 mm front and 110 mm rear. All these features and equipment are likely to be retained in the upcoming model.

The BS6 TVS Star City Plus makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm

In terms of powertrain, the TVS Star City Plus comes with a 109 cc BS6 compliant engine which is fuel-injected. The BS6 TVS Star City Plus makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and the commuter motorcycle has a top speed of 90 kmph. TVS offers its ETFi or Eco-Thrust fuel injection technology in the Star City+ which leads to an increase in fuel efficiency by 15 per cent. The TVS Star City Plus is currently priced at ₹ 65,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

