2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched At Rs. 16.01 Lakh

The 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in India priced at Rs 16.01 lakh for the manual and Rs. 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram) for the dual-clutch (DCT) automatic equipped model. The bike manufacturer has commenced accepting bookings for both models at its BigWing Topline showrooms located across 7 cities or online via the BigWing website. The 2022 model arrives in India via the CKD route.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "While India offers a diverse terrain & landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace. The Africa Twin Tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further."

Matt black paint finish will only be available on the DCT variant

Key updates to the 2022 bike over the outgoing model include new dual LED headlamps with daytime running lights, cornering lamps and Android Auto connectivity for the 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen. Honda also says that the touchscreen has been adjusted for improved visibility while riding. Also updated for 2022 are the Africa Twin graphics. As before the 2022 model is available with either a manual or DCT gearbox each with its own unique colour - Pearl Glare White Tricolor for the manual and Matt Ballistic Black for the DCT.

Power comes from a 1083cc, parallel twin, liquid cooled four-stroke engine developing 98hp at 7,500rpm and 103Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm.

In terms of tech, the 2022 Africa Twin packs in a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, 2-channel ABS, selectable torque control and six riding modes - four default and two customiseable.