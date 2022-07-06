2022 TVS Ronin - Everything You Need To Know

Over 4 years after first unveiling the Zeppelin cruiser motorcycle concept, TVS has finally revealed its production unit, which is named TVS Ronin, though it is only loosely based on the cruiser. With the Ronin, TVS has debuted a brand new platform, which may even underpin some other future motorcycles from the brand. TVS said that with the Ronin, it wants to introduce a third dimension in the motorcycle segment, and is targeting the new generation buyers, which - according to the Indian manufacturer - want a motorcycle that can do daily commute duties and take long tours too, which is where the Ronin comes in. To support this thought, TVS has also launched a range of Ronin merchandise with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is somewhat of a roadster with a shorter wheelbase, and comes with block pattern tyres giving it a slight scrambler like characteristic, allowing mild off-road duties. Call it a mix of a roadster and a scrambler if you will. Here's everything you need to know about the TVS Ronin:

Design:

The TVS Ronin has a neo-retro design, and sports a circular full-LED headlamp, which TVS claims has a better light throw compared to the best in segment motorcycles. The shape of the fuel tank is more retro than modern roadster, while the side panels have a hint of 1980s roadster design. The single-piece flat seat is also more retro-styled than contemporary, and the blacked-out wheels and engine case are more 21st century than harking back to the later part of the last century, as is the case with most modern classic designs. TVS however has played safe in terms of the design of the Ronin, and the looks lack a certain flare about them.

Engine:

The TVS Ronin comes with a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine, that delivers 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to deliver good low and mid-range performance, and TVS has specifically chosen the gear ratios to allow riding with fewer gearshifts. According to TVS, the bike can pull in the third gear even from lower revs offering good tractability for city use. TVS says it has also specially engineered the engine to offer a “unique sound”.

Chassis, Suspension & Tyres:

With the all-new Ronin, TVS has debuted a brand new platform aimed to unlock a brand new segment. The TVS Ronin gets a split dual cradle chassis, and it has a shorter wheelbase than a typical roadster, which will offer better handling. The motorcycle has a weight of 160 kgs. TVS has also tweaked the ergonomics of the bike for better long ride comfort. As for the suspension, the motorcycle has has gold-finished (Black on base trim) Showa upside down (USD) front fork with big piston tech for better damping, and a gas charged monoshock rear suspension with a floating piston. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc on the front wheel, and a 240 mm disc on the rear wheel with standard fit ABS - dual channel on the top variant. Moreover, the ABS also has two switchable modes - Rain and Urban. The Ronin runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, and are wrapped in new Remora block pattern, dual-purpose tyres.

Tech:

TVS Ronin sports a circular all digital instrument cluster, and the higher variants of the Ronin get Bluetooth connectivity through the TVS SmartXonnect system, offering multiple connected features. Using this you can connect your smartphone to your motorcycle and use features like turn-by-turn navigation and caller ID on the motorcycle's instrument cluster. Additionally, the mobile app will also allow you to access your bike's last parked location, and will allow you to access and share your ride stats on social media platforms.

Variants and Price:

TVS Ronin arrives in three variants, and the base ‘Single Tone Single Channel’ variant is priced at Rs. 1,49,000. As for the mid trim, the ‘Dual Tone Single Channel’ variant is priced at Rs. 1,56,500. The top of the like ‘Triple Tone Dual Channel’ variant is priced at Rs. 1,68,750. All prices are ex-showroom. As for the variants, the base variant its a single tone paint shade, the mid variant gets a dual tone paint scheme, and the top variant has a 3-tone livery. Top variant is equipped with Dual Channel ABS, while the base and mid trims have only single channel ABS. Top trim also gets TVS SmartXonnect system in the digital instrument cluster.