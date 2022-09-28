2023 F1 Season To Have 6 Sprint Qualifying Sessions

The FIA has confirmed that the 2023 F1 season will have six sprint qualifying sessions. In 2021 and 2022 there were three sprint qualifying sessions. The plan was originally to have six sessions in 2022, but after the teams complained due to complications around car damage and budget cap, the FIA relented and hosted only three. Already in 2023, there will be a record 24 races which mean it will be the most crowded F1 season of all time.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive,” added F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

But the drivers aren’t too happy about the situation. Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has voiced his opposition to the sprint qualifying format.

“The emotions on a Sunday should be special. That’s the only day you should race. That’s how I grew up,” he said.

Mercedes star George Russell also found the Imola sprint race to be processional while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr believed there needed to be an element that made these races exciting.