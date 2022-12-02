2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Previewed In Design Sketches

Volkswagen has released sketches of the 2023 ID.3 electric hatchback ahead of its debut next year. Compared to the current model that debut in 2019, the new ID.3 gets only minor cosmetic updates despite Volkswagen calling it a second-gen model. The more notable changes are within the cabin where the hatchback will get improved software, tech and upholstery enhancements.

Coming to the design the sketches reveal that the hatchback’s shape remains unchanged with the notable changes being to sportier looking front bumper and tweaks to the tail-lamps. The alloy wheel design too looks similar to the current model on sale in global markets.

Moving to the interior, here too a large part of the design remains unchanged going by the sketches. The few physical shortcut keys near the central infotainment screen are not visible while the screen itself is now larger at 12-inches (current car gets a 10-inch touchscreen). The driver continues to get a binnacle-less digital instrument cluster with the sketches also showing an upgraded heads-up display.

“The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured, and we’ve upgraded the materials used in the interior”, says Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales.

VW says that the 2023 ID.3 will run the firm’s latest software supporting offering improved system performance and supporting over the air updates. The ID.3 will also come with tech such as an intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner, Travel Assist with Swarm Data and Park Assist Plus with a memory function.

“Part of our mission at Volkswagen is to offer state-of-the-art technologies and innovations across all models, including compact vehicles, and the ID.3 exemplifies this – for example when it comes to new convenience and assist systems, we are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist”, explains Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development.

Volkswagen has revealed if there will be any changes to the all-electric drivetrain though it says that the styling tweaks could revised the vehicle’s claimed range by up to 2 per cent.

VW says that it will commence deliveries of the new ID.3 from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to supply constraints in regard to semiconductors and existing order backlogs.