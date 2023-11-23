Login

2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced

Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on November 23, 2023

  • New Yamaha MT-03, R3 to be launched on December 15
  • Based on same 321 cc, parallel-twin engine
  • Prices expected to be between Rs. 3.5-3.9 lakh

Yamaha has confirmed that it will launch the Yamaha YZF-R3 and Yamaha MT-03 in India on December 15, 2023. Yamaha has been planning to reintroduce the updated R3 in India and also launch its naked sibling, the MT-03, in India for some time now. Both bikes were showcased at the Madras International Circuit earlier this year, and then again at the MotoGP Bharat at Buddh International Circuit during the MotoGP race weekend. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 First Look

 

Both the Yamaha MT-03 and the R3 will be powered by the same 321 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine. The engine makes 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

 

 

While the R3 will essentially be re-launched, this is the first time the Yamaha MT-03 will be launched in India. Both bikes are based on the same 321 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin which produces 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is housed in a diamond-type frame made from high tensile steel tubing. The same lightweight chassis is shared by both the R3 and the MT-03.  

 

The MT-03 comes with an aggressive looking face with a LED headlight. 

 

On the features list of both bikes are LED lights, an LCD instrument console which looks somewhat basic compared to the TFT consoles of today’s motorcycles, and it doesn’t get Bluetooth connectivity as well. Both bikes will come with an inverted 37 mm KYB front fork and a rear monoshock and braking hardware consists of a single 298 mm front disc and single 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. 

 

The Yamaha YZF-R3 will make a comeback in the India market, but considering it will be a CBU, it's not expected to be affordable.

 

Prices for both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03 will be announced on December 15, and deliveries in India will commence soon after. In India, the R3 will compete with the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310, while the MT-03 will compete with the new KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310 and BMW G 310 R. For now, both bikes will be offered as CBU units, so we don’t expect them to be competitively priced. The R3 is expected to be priced closer to Rs. 3.8 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the new MT-03 is expected to be priced at between Rs. 3.5-3.65 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

