5 Things You Need To Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is still available in the used car market, and if you are looking for a capable subcompact SUV on a budget, we think you should definitely consider going for one. However, before you start looking for one, here are five things must know the Ecosport.
  • The Ford EcoSports is a very capable subcompact SUV.
  • The EcoSport was discontinued in late 2021.
  • You can get a used EcoSport for around Rs. 3.5 lakh to Rs. 8.5 lakh.

The Ford EcoSport was one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India. In fact, it was the car that popularised the segment in the country. However, in September 2021, Ford India announced its decision to stop making cars in India effectively discontinuing the EcoSport and other Ford cars. However, the EcoSport is still available in the used car market, and if you are looking for a capable subcompact SUV on a budget, we think you should definitely consider going for a used Ford EcoSport. However, before you start looking for one, here are five things must know the Ecosport.

1. The Ford EcoSport is a well-built car. It feels solid, well put together and came with good fit and finish inside out. However, the design and styling are a bit dated and most nicer features like a touchscreen unit, LED lights and others were not offered with the older versions of the EcoSport. Also, Ford has stopped local production in India, so in the long run, aftersales and spare parts availability might become a matter of concern.

2. If you go for a more recent Ford EcoSport, depending on the variant you can get features like - automatic HID headlamps with LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, up to six airbags, a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with navigation, SYNC 3 infotainment system, a sunroof and more.

3. The EcoSport was equipped with some nicer engines from Ford, like the torquey 1.5-litre TDCi four-cylinder diesel engine and the powerful, yet frugal 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine. The driving dynamics were also quite enjoyable. The newer version also came with a powerful 1.5-litre petrol motor. However, our suggestion would be to look for the 1.5-litre diesel version.

4. The creature comforts are certainly good, but the Ford Ecosport doesn't have the most spacious cabin. While front seats are fine, accommodating three passengers at the rear will be a tight squeeze. So, think about that as well.

5. Since Ford announced the ending of local production, there has been a noticeable drop in the price of the used EcoSport. Depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get a used EcoSport for around Rs. 3.5 lakh to Rs. 8.5 lakh. And that’s good value. However, on the flip side, the car’s resale value will also go down after a few years.

