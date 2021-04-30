5 Tips To Maintain Your Two-Wheeler During Lockdown 2021

Lockdowns are sadly turning out to be an annual affair and unless we want it to return next year, we better mask up and maintain all social distancing protocols. This means you do not step out of your house for the next few days till the situation is under control. So no commutes and no long rides. It's time to put your two-wheeler into hibernation. But to make sure that your bike is rideable again as soon as the lockdown restrictions are eased, you will need to take a few precautionary measures. And to make things easy for you, we've listed five tips to help you maintain your two-wheeler during lockdown 2021.

A motorcycle cover is extremely handy when you don't have a covered parking space

1. Park Under A Covered Space Or Use A Cover

A covered parking space nearly takes half of your problems away when you want to store your two-wheeler for a long time. Nevertheless, not everyone has that privilege, which is why it's important that you invest in a good cover. The idea is to protect the motorcycle or scooter from dust and heat. It will also be a deterrent against stray animals that can scratch the panels and the seat. Make sure to tie the cover properly so it does not get blown off on a windy day.

Parking on the centre stand helps to keep the fluids balanced on the two-wheeler

2. Park On The Main Stand

Most commuter motorcycles and scooters come with a centre stand and you should use it when parking the two-wheeler for a long time. This allows all the fluids including the fuel and oil to be at a balanced level. It is also advisable to add a disc lock or spoke lock on your two-wheeler to avoid theft. This is particularly necessary if you park in an open area and do not have any kind of security available. Also, do fill your fuel tank with petrol before parking the two-wheeler to avoid rusting.

Make sure to disconnect the battery when parking for a long time to avoid issues when you want to go out on a ride later

3. Disconnect The Battery

With the number of Covid-19 cases being volatile, odds are the lockdown may extend further. In that case, there's a good chance that your battery will drain completely by the time you go back to riding your vehicle. In order to avoid the same, it would be wise to disconnect the battery if you plan to park it for a long time. You should also use the opportunity to check the acid levels and top up with only distilled water. This is particularly necessary for older batteries that are less likely to hold the charge for long.

All moving parts like the chain, cables, spring, and suspension should be lubricated for smooth functioning later

4. Lube It Up

The moving parts on any two-wheeler need to be lubricated to ensure smooth functioning. Parts including the chain, suspension, clutch and brake lever, footpegs, keyhole and fasteners need to be lubricated. You could either purchase a dedicated lubricant or opt for the good old WD40 to do the trick in many places. Make sure to apply a silicone emulsion on the rubber parts and seals to prevent them from caking up.

If you do use the two-wheeler to commute on a regular basis, start it at least once a week for about 10 minutes

5. Start Your Two-Wheeler At Least Once A Week

If you don't want to park your two-wheeler completely during the lockdown and do have occasional use of it, you should try and start the bike at least once a week. If you can, take it for a spin within your premises and keep it running for at least 10-15 minutes. Make sure you are following the government protocols when stepping out of the house. You can also move the bike around every couple of days in your garage itself in order to avoid a flat spot on the tyre. Make sure to keep the tyres fully inflated before parking the vehicle.

Remember, the best time for motoring is not right now. These are trying times for our nation and it will need the support and cooperation of each of us to get past the second wave. Do sanitise regularly and always wear a mask when you step out of the house. And do avoid stepping out unnecessarily.

