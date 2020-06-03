7 Things To Check In Your Vehicle Post The Cyclone

Cyclone Nisarga has brought the financial capital of Mumbai to a standstill not to forget the threat it poses on the coastal region of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The cyclone has hit wind speeds 90-100 kmph and quite a bit of the western region's infrastructure has seen damage by the torrential rain. The cyclone Nisarga arrives just days after the eastern coast was affected by cyclone Amphan that left a trail of destruction in its path. If you are located in a region affected by the cyclone, it would be wise to check your vehicle once the storm has passed. Here's a quick checklist on what to check post the cyclone in your vehicle.

1. Damage Assessment

It's great if you have a closed parking lot for your vehicle, but if you are parking in the open, the first thing you would need to do is a damage assessment from any fallen trees, branches, poles or structures. Should the car have external damages, try to clear out any debris around the vehicle. Make sure to check under the car as well for any potential damage.

2. Check All The Electricals

Do not start the car. After having checked the vehicle for external damages, make sure to check for any loose wires, damaged electrical systems, headlights, power windows, central locking and more.

Make sure to inform your car insurance agency about the damages

3. Do Not Start The Vehicle If Waterlogged

If the vehicle is submerged in water due to the flooding, do not attempt to start your vehicle. It will be best to wait for the water to recede and have the car towed to the nearest service centre.

4. Check the Oil

If the vehicle was submerged, chances are that water has entered the engine. Look for any hints of moisture in the oil using the dipstick. You need to have the vehicle towed if you are unsure about the car's condition just to be on the safer side.

5. Dry Out The Interior

If the water levels are just a couple of inches from the ground submerging just the tyres, chances are the water has not affected your engine but it is likely to have entered the cabin. Make sure to fan dry out the cabin to avoid any mould formations in the cabin. Pull out the floor mats and use a blower or a hairdryer to quickly dry out the wet parts of the cabin.

Fan out the cabin to avoid any mould or bacteria breeding under the carpet if your vehicle

6. Inform Your Insurance Company

If your vehicle has suffered significant damages including exterior damages or is partially submerged, make sure to call your insurance company and have the car assessed to avoid any complications during claims. It will be wise to take images of the vehicle in the damaged state for future reference.

7. It's Time For A Service

A safe decision would be to have the car service to be on a safer side. Make sure to ask the service centre or the local workshop to check for any leakages and corrosion after the cyclone. Once again, do not start the vehicle if it was submerged in water and have it towed to your preferred workshop. You will end up saving a precious amount of money in the process.

