TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh

TVS Motor said the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the philosophy of giving back to the community
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 14, 2023

  • TVS has donated Rs. 50 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund
  • The money will be used for immediate relief and rehabilitation
  • TVS is also offering service support to customers in the affected region

TVS Motor Company has announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the wake of the destruction and displacement of families due to Cyclone Michaung. The Hosur-based two-wheeler giant said that the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the manufacturer’s philosophy of giving back to the community. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu

 

The funds will be directed towards providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those affected by floods in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement. The contribution is over and above the company’s efforts towards offering service support to customers in the region and will help bring back many people's lives to normalcy. 
 

Speaking about the donation, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, said, “In times of distress, corporate entities bear a collective responsibility to extend support and aid in the restoration of normalcy. Our contribution will support the efforts of the government in bringing succour to the affected communities in Andhra Pradesh."

TVS will also closely work with local authorities and reputable relief organisations to ensure the effective deployment of resources. The collaborative effort aims to expedite the delivery of assistance to those in need and facilitate the reconstruction process, the company said. TVS Motor will also offer additional service support for its customers in the flood-hit districts of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
 

Other OEMs have also stepped up their efforts to provide relief and service support to customers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry due to Cyclone Michaung and the resulting floods. Tamil Nadu and the nearby regions are major automotive hub with several automakers calling it home. 

