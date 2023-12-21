Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 21, 2023
- Honda has partnered with neighbouring dealerships for faster repairs
- Honda will refund the extended warranty on vehicles declared as ‘total loss’
- The automaker also will offer financial support for flood-affected repairs
The city of Chennai is still dealing with floods and several automakers have been extending their support to customers. Joining this list is Honda Cars India Ltd., which has announced special service support for all flood-affected owners in the Tamil Nadu capital. Honda said it is taking proactive measures to address the challenges faced by car owners and is ensuring swift and effective assistance to restore their vehicles.
Speaking about the special service support, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales - Honda Cars India, said, “Honda Cars India stands in solidarity with the people of Chennai affected by the recent floods. In the wake of the devastation caused, we will offer special service support to all our customers whose vehicles have been damaged in the floods. To ensure a timely and effective service, our dealers are fully equipped with technicians and advisors to guide the customers. These proactive measures will significantly reduce lead-time for various services and repairs.”
As part of the initiative, Honda will be expanding parking spaces at a secure location in dealerships to accommodate as many cars as possible due to the higher influx of cars coming in for repairs. The company has also partnered with neighbouring dealerships to speed up the vehicle repairs process and offer crucial technical assistance. The company says this will enable customers to resume their daily routines at the earliest.
For vehicles that have been declared as a ‘total loss’, Honda Cars India said it will refund the extended warranty charges to transfer it in case the owner chooses to purchase a new car from the automaker. The company is also offering a one-month grace period for free services to include the disruption in regular vehicle maintenance caused by the floods in Chennai. Honda also said that it will offer financial support for flood-affected repairs along with discounted roadside assistance.
