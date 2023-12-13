Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
- Mahindra Group donates Rs 1 crore to communities affected by the cyclone.
- The brand previously announced support for its SUV owners in the affected region.
- The company strongly advises against starting vehicles submerged in water to prevent further damage.
Mahindra Group has committed to contributing Rs. 1 crore to further assist communities impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.
Mahindra Group donates Rs 1 crore to communities affected by the flood.
As part of their relief initiative, Mahindra previously announced supporting its SUV owners by providing complimentary roadside assistance, free inspections, and damage assessments, coupled with special discounts, available until December 31, 2023. Moreover, in a released statement, the company strongly advises against starting vehicles submerged in water to prevent further damage. Instead, affected customers are encouraged to reach out to the dedicated service team for assistance.
Also Read: Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
Speaking about the relief support, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Mahindra Group is committed to supporting the relief efforts to help the affected communities. We trust that this contribution will help bring immediate respite to those impacted in their time of need. We are also extending help to all our customers, and our teams are available to assist them during this difficult period.”
Mahindra is the second carmaker to offer monetary aid, with the first being Hyundai. Other automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, MG Motor India, and Audi, have extended after-sales initiatives to support those affected by the cyclone. This collaborative industry response aims to provide comprehensive aid to the communities impacted by Cyclone Michaung.
