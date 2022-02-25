ACMA Organizes First Edition of India-Bangladesh Auto Components Show 2022

  • Home
India-Bangladesh Auto Components Show 2022 witnessed participation from over twenty ACMA members.
authorBy car&bike Team
25-Feb-22 05:57 PM IST
Highlights
  • ACMA is eager to strengthen its presence in Bangladesh.
  • The first edition saw participation from 20 ACMA members.
  • The event was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, kicked off the first-ever edition of the India-Bangladesh Auto Components Show 2022 in Dhaka. Auto component manufacturers from India are eager to strengthen their presence in Bangladesh as it is a fast-growing market and provides a conducive environment for trade to flourish. India-Bangladesh Auto Components Show 2022 witnessed participation from over twenty ACMA members. The event is supported by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Automobile Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI).

Also Read: Auto Component Buyers And Sellers Connect Online At Fifth ACMA Automechanika

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said “We are glad to have organised this platform to showcase Indian auto component products and technologies in Bangladesh.  We are indeed very encouraged to witness the wider acceptance of Indian auto components in Bangladesh. ACMA members, here, have showcased the latest technologies adapted and ready to be delivered to the fast-growing needs of this region. The event has paved the way for successful partnerships and tie-up opportunities between the automotive industries of our nations with bright prospects of the business.”

Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India, said, “the road to regional progress and prosperity runs through the success of our (India-Bangladesh) partnership in the automobile industry.” The High Commissioner of India underscored the excellent bilateral relations shared between India and Bangladesh, one of the key drivers for the future which he said, is the process of realizing the enormous latent economic potential of the relationship.

Also Read: MG Motor India Partners With ACMA To Promote EV Skill Development

Appreciating the new Automobile Industry Development Policy of Bangladesh, High Commissioner conveyed the keen interest of the Indian Auto Component Industry in expanding collaboration with their Bangladesh counterparts through Joint Ventures, Technical alliance, and Partnerships. He added that collaboration in the Automobile and Auto Component sector can significantly elevate the bilateral economic partnership, as the auto industry is a driver of personal mobility, personal choice, improved logistics for trade and investment, and for the development of precision manufacturing industry.

Previously, two successful editions of the Indo-Bangla Automotive Show were organized in 2017 and 2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh by the Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) jointly with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in which several vehicle and auto component manufacturers had participated.
