Auto Component Buyers And Sellers Connect Online At Fifth ACMA Automechanika

Digital has taken supreme in these COVID times and apart from numerous online meetings, we in media have been attending majority of the events online since a year. So this time around, Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and Messe Frankfurt organised the biennial Automechanika ceremony virtually, ditching the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony for obvious reasons. The online event started with opening remarks by Deepak Jain, President - ACMA, Raj Manek, MD - Messe Frankfurt India and Vinnie Mehta, Director Genera l- ACMA.

Auto component sellers and buyers will connect online at ACMA Automechanika.

Manek said that while 2020 was among the most challenging of recent years and while 2021 was expected to be better, the ground situation has dramatically changed in the past couple of months. So the core vision of ACMA Automechanika as the leading trade fair brand is to see sustainability and business continuity. On similar lines, Jain said that in normal circumstances, it would have been held in Pragati Maidan, but unfortunately, the pandemic is spreading unabatedly in India. But thanks to the digital format becoming a new normal globally, ACMA is able to connect differently. He also added that the automotive aftermarket segment in India is probably the most vibrant and fastest growing segment in the auto industry.

Jain also mentioned that ACMA and SIAM are jointly working together to achieve high levels of localisation, with the overall objective to increase price competitiveness of made-in-India products in a bid to attract global buyers and markets. He further said that along with Messe Frankfurt, which organises Automechanikas around the globe, ACMA is seeing much benefit in participating in such trade fairs in both developed and emerging markets. With over 70 world-class suppliers showcasing their latest products and technologies virtually at this year's ACMA Automechanika, focussed panel discussions and also buyer-seller meets, Jain said this is an opportunity for all industry stakeholders to connect in a virtual marketplace.

Source: Autocar Pro

